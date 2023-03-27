India’s Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari says that India’s highways infrastructure will match US by 2024

According to India’s Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the country’s highways infrastructure will be comparable to that of the United States by 2024. To achieve this goal, work is currently underway in a time-bound ‘mission mode,’ including the construction of green expressways and rail over bridges.

Gadkari also noted that the cabinet nod to ‘Bharatmala 2,’ the Indian government’s ambitious project of building over 5,000 km of expressways and highways at the cost of almost ?3 trillion, is likely soon and will meet the requirements of a robust infrastructure in the country.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana is India’s largest infrastructure programme, aimed at developing about 35,000 km of National Highway corridors, connecting over 580 districts in the nation. Gadkari expressed confidence that India’s highways will be on par with those of the US by 2024, and he emphasized that work is being carried out in a time-bound mission mode to build a robust infrastructure, including a network of green expressways across India.

In addition, he stated that 93% of work on the Kailash Mansarovar highway project via Pithoragarh has been completed.

The Kailash Mansarovar highway project, once completed, will help pilgrims avoid the difficult trek through treacherous high-altitude terrain during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and it will also reduce the journey time by many days.

Currently, the travel to Kailash Mansarovar takes around two to three weeks through Sikkim or Nepal routes.