Jadeja joins Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah on the A+ category of BCCI annual contract list

In the yearly player contracts for the men’s team for the 2022–23 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has upgraded star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to A+ Grade.After the contracts were revealed on Sunday, Jadeja joined Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in the highest category.

Other all-rounders Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya were promoted to Grade A from B and C, respectively, while KL Rahul was demoted from A to B. Jadeja was the only all-rounder to remain in Grade A.

However, according to a BCCI media statement, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav have advanced from Grade C to Grade B.

Shardul Thakur, a pacer, was moved from Grade B to Grade C, while Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, and KS Bharat are all Grade C players who have just signed contracts.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, and Deepak Chahar have all been removed from the list, veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, who were previously in Grade B, have not been offered contracts.

The BCCI’s contract list is divided into four tiers, with retainers for ‘A+’ players at INR 7 crore, ‘A’ players at INR 5 crore, ‘B’ players at INR 3 crore, and ‘C’ players at INR 1 crore.

List of BCCI contracts for men:

Grade A+ category: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A category: Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel

Grade B category: Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

Grade C category: Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat