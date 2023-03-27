Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1,000,000

Dubai: A Bangladeshi national has won Dh1,000,000 in the 121st weekly draw of Mahzooz. Mohammed from Bangladesh holding the raffle ID number 32284456 became the guaranteed millionaire this week.

The top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week. 10 lucky participants matched 4 out of the 5 winning numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh20,000 each. 1,052 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. 1,063 participants take home Dh1,463,000in prize money.

Mary Grace, holder of the raffle ID 32359322 became the first winner of 100gms of gold coins in the 121st draw.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.