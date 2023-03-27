DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Ramadan 2023: Discount up to 75% on 10,000-plus products announced in UAE

Mar 27, 2023, 10:56 am IST

Sharjah: Opening date 40th edition of ‘Ramadan Nights 2023′  announced. The event will run from April 5 to 21 as part of the 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival. It will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah. Shoppers have been offered up to 75%on more than 10,000 products.

The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to 12am during Eid Al Fitr.

