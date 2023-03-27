Ramadan 2023: Discount up to 75% on 10,000-plus products announced in UAE

Sharjah: Opening date 40th edition of ‘Ramadan Nights 2023′ announced. The event will run from April 5 to 21 as part of the 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival. It will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah. Shoppers have been offered up to 75%on more than 10,000 products.
The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to 12am during Eid Al Fitr.
It’s time for the biggest shopping event in Ramadan “Ramadan Nights” Exhibition!??
Enjoy shopping from your favorite brands at amazing prices, in addition to raffles on many valuable prizes.
Visit the exhibition from 5-21 April 2023 from 5:00 pm – 1:00 pm pic.twitter.com/EoEPettgD9
— Expo Centre Sharjah (@ExpoCentreShj) March 23, 2023
