Suvendu Adhikari of BJP said, ‘Trinamool is a private company, not a political party’

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP’s leader and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, criticised Mamata Banerjee today after she announced a two-day sit-in protest against the Centre.

The BJP leader declared during a press conference that TMC was a private limited company rather than a political party. Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking office, elections were based on three factors: dynasty, ethnicity, and appeasement. All of these factors have been eliminated, with the exception of two states: West Bengal and Telangana.

According to Mr. Adhikari, the West Bengal government has already received ‘thousands of crores of money’ under the federally funded MGNREGA programme.

He added that at the time the scheme was introduced in the state, 3.60 crore MGNREGA employment card holders had registered. The West Bengal administration erased almost 1 crore employment card records after the Center announced linking the cards with Aadhaar.

Mr. Adhikari further claimed that the West Bengal government had received a sizeable sum of money in exchange for the 1 crore work cards that had been discovered to be fraudulent over the previous ten years. The BJP leader declared, ‘It’s a huge scam.’