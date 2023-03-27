Three found guilty of attacking Oommen Chandy in 2013

On Monday, a sub-court in Kannur found three persons guilty in a case involving the 2013 stone-throwing incident against former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The court cleared 110 of the 113 defendants in the case, including former CPM MLAs K K Narayanan and CK Krishnan.

Deepak, C O T Naseer, and Biju Parambath are the three who were found guilty by the court.

They were found guilty of harming public property.

Importantly, the court threw down the conspiracy and attempted murder accusations.

It’s interesting that the court delivered its ruling five years after the trial’s proceedings started.

The incident

On October 27, 2013, while the Left Democratic Front, the opposition party, was preparing to launch an attack on Chandy, the then-chief minister, over the infamous solar scam, an incident related to the issue occurred in Kannur.

Chandy’s automobile was hit with stones, resulting in minor injuries. This occurred as he arrived to open the state police athletic meet’s concluding ceremony on the police field in Kannur.