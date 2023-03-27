Tiger attack in Chhattisgarh forest results in 1 death and 2 injuries

In the Chhattisgarh district of Surajpur on Monday, a tiger attacked, leaving one man dead and two others hurt.

According to a forest officer, the incident happened close to the village of Kalamanjan in the district’s Odgi block.

The police further explained that the injured people were taken to a local hospital after suffering critical injuries. He identified the victim as Samay Lal, 32, who died in the attack while Kailash Singh, 35, and Rai Singh, 30, managed to escape with minor injuries.

The officer was told that one injured person’s condition was described as critical and that he had been sent to Ambikapur.

According to the police, the incident happened when the victims walked to the forest to get wood.

‘According to the information we have so far, the attack resulted in the death of one person and the hospitalisation of two others. Due to the tiger’s injury and potential threat to humans, the incident has caused a stir in the neighbourhood. The Surajpur Collector, Effat Ara, stated that the forest officers have received the necessary instructions and that efforts are being made to capture the huge cat.’

The Collector added, ‘Since the area is adjacent to the Navratri Kudargarh fair, which is drawing a sizable crowd of devotees, we are extra cautious to avert any untoward incident.’