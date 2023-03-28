1 crore women will receive Rs 1,000 per month: TN CM Stalin

As the state government prepares to roll out one of the largest cash transfer schemes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday that up to 1 crore women, including street vendors, fisherwomen, construction workers, and housemaids, will receive Rs 1,000 per month as rightful money. Stalin stated in the Assembly that the scheme was named Magalir Urimai Thogai (Rightful Money for Women) solely to recognise the sacrifices made by women in running their respective families. Speaking in detail about the scheme, Stalin stated that it is modelled after the Universal Basic Income programme, which is being implemented in several countries. On a pilot basis, such a scheme has been implemented in several countries among specific communities. Researchers discovered several changes in the economic circumstances of those who benefited from the scheme. It was discovered that women spend the money on medicines and education. Some even start their own businesses, Stalin explained.