Aadhaar’s simple address change process is a major cause of cyber fraud

Police investigators investigating cyber-related crimes feel that the simple procedure of updating persons’ addresses in Aadhaar data has emerged as one of the leading sources of cyber theft. An Aadhar card bearer can alter his or her address in a variety of ways with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhaar cards.

One of these is to obtain an address-change certificate from the UIDAI website and submit it once it has been signed by any of the many public authorities, such as an MP, MLA, municipal councilor, gazette officer of Group “A” and Group “B,” and MBBS doctors, among others. Investigators discovered that fraudsters utilized phony rubber stamps and faked signatures of public officials to enhance their personal details in the Aadhaar database in multiple solved cybercrime instances. In certain circumstances, even public officials place their stamps and signatures carelessly, without confirming persons’ qualifications. According to investigators, there appears to be no mechanism to cross-verify the updated credentials of persons uploaded to the UIDAI website. They believe that there should be a mechanism in place to make the process of changing addresses more secure and to avoid forged stamps and signatures of public officials.