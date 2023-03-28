Consequences of Skipping Breakfast

Skipping breakfast can lead to lower energy, a low metabolic rate, weight gain, decreased strength, increased injury rates, decreased bone density, decreased body temperature, decreased resistance to disease, and other negative effects. An inappropriate or no morning meal can result in high blood cholesterol, ulcers, mood swings, and menstruation dysfunction. Similarly, skipping breakfast has numerous negative consequences.

Bad for Heart: According to one study, persons who miss breakfast are more likely to have a heart attack. As a result, eating a healthy breakfast reduces the risk of having a heart attack. Individuals who skip breakfast are more likely to develop hypertension and clogged arteries.

High risk of type 2 diabetics: According to one study, women who skipped breakfast had a higher chance of acquiring type 2 diabetes than women who ate breakfast on a daily basis.

Weight gain: Individuals who skip breakfast in the morning are more likely to acquire weight. Skipping breakfast increases the desire for sugary and fatty foods. This, in turn, leads to weight growth.

Causes Migraine: Skipping breakfast causes a significant drop in blood sugar levels. It also raises blood pressure, which causes migraines and headaches.

Lowers The Concentration Levels: Skipping the breakfast lowers the concentration levels too. It also affects the memory and coordination.