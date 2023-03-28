CRPF jawan shoots himself dead with service weapon

A jawan assigned to the Jagdalpur CRPF camp in Odisha’s Bargarh district allegedly shot himself to death for unknown reasons. Prasannajit Pal (27) of West Bengal has been identified as the deceased CRPF jawan. According to reports, Pal began working on the security tower at 10 p.m. on Monday. He is suspected of shooting himself to death with his service revolver around 12 a.m. Following the incident, the Jawan was taken to Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital and pronounced dead. The post-mortem on his body is expected to be performed today at the VIMSAR in Burla. According to sources, the Jawan joined the duty two days ago after returning from his home in West Bengal.A jawan posted at Jagdalpur CRPF camp in Bargarh district of Odisha reportedly shot himself dead over unknown reason.The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Prasannajit Pal (27) from West Bengal. According to reports, Pal was on duty on security tower from 10 pm on Monday. He is suspected to have shot self to death with his service revolver at around 12 midnight.Following the incident, the Jawan was brought to Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where he was declared dead. The post-mortem on his body is said to be conducted at the VIMSAR in Burla today.Sources said that the Jawan had joined the duty two days ago after returning from home in West Bengal. He is suspected to have killed self over some kind of dispute in family.However, the official confirmation about reason of his death is awaited.