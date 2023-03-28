Hindutva Leader’s Grandson Tells Rahul Gandhi: Savarkar Never Apologized to the British

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of the late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, has called for action against Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments and challenged the Congress leader to provide evidence that he had apologized to the British.

Gandhi’s remark, ‘My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone,’ drew criticism from the BJP.

During a press conference following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the former Congress chief made this statement. Ranjit Savarkar criticized Gandhi’s remark as ‘childish,’ and stated that ‘Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken.’ Furthermore, Savarkar challenged Gandhi to show documents that prove that his grandfather had apologized.