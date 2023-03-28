Indian mission in Kathmandu warns Nepal against letting fugitive Amritpal Singh slip into a third country

The Kathmandu Post has reported that Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh, who escaped police custody in Punjab, India, on March 18, is now hiding in Nepal. The Indian mission in Kathmandu has urged the Nepalese government to detain Singh if he tries to flee the country and not allow him to travel to any third country.

The embassy has asked the Directorate of Consular Services to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Singh to leave Nepal and to arrest him if he tries to escape using an Indian or fake passport.

Singh’s close aides were previously arrested in Punjab under the National Security Act, and his letter and personal information have been distributed to relevant government organizations and circulated among hotels and airlines. Singh allegedly holds several passports with different identities.

According to My Republica daily, the Nepal-India border region has been on high alert for the past two days, with police officers in plain clothes increasing patrols in the region. They believe that Singh may try to enter India from Kapilvastu in western Nepal.

On social media, a viral picture purportedly shows Singh and his friend wearing sweatshirts, with Singh wearing a maroon turban and holding a beverage can.