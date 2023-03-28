Notice served to KSEB chairman over ‘unrealizable’ projects in 100-day action plan

The feud between the Power Department Additional Chief Secretary, K R Jyothilal, and Kerala State Electricity Board Chairman, Rajan Khobragade, has escalated as Jyothilal issued a notice to Khobragade. The notice directs Khobragade to take action against those responsible for listing three “unachievable” projects under the 100-day action plan of the State Government and to inform the government of the action taken. Power Minister K Krishnankutty has intervened to resolve the conflict and has brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Board Chairman has informed that three projects could not be completed within the deadline of May 20 set for the action plan. The Chairman has also been issued four more instructions, including the presentation of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation on the 11-gigawatt hydro-pumped storage projects and various other hydropower projects.

At the next Board meeting, the follow-up action on these projects should be discussed along with steps taken to revise the guidelines on civil tender submission and the final report regarding the re-constitution of the Electricity Board. Power Minister Krishnankutty is scheduled to discuss all these issues with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a meeting today.