87 years later, birthplace of Vyloppilli’s timeless poem ‘Mambazham’ finally gets a memorial

The poem ‘Mambazham’ holds a special place in the hearts of Malayalis. Written by Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon in 1936, it tells the story of a mother mourning her son who had died before he could pluck the ripe mangoes on a tree. The poem continues to evoke grief and longing, and now, after 87 years, it is getting a fitting tribute at the Government Higher Secondary School in Mulanthuruthy, where Vyloppilli was once a teacher.

Under the mango tree that inspired ‘Mambazham’, a majestic sculpture of the mother and child has been crafted by Sivadas Idakkattuvayal. Additionally, a bust of the poet Vyloppilli and stages of the ‘Mambazham’ story, crafted on the base of the century-old mango tree, will be unveiled.

The school principal, Ullas G, explains that the project was a long-time dream of the school. “Vyloppilli practically lived at the school when he was a teacher here. The mango tree still stands, but there was nothing else for the present generation to know this is where Mambazham was born,” he says. After he became the principal two years ago, Ullas and fellow teachers submitted a proposal to the district panchayat to immortalize the poem. Now, students can experience the poem that they learn from the textbook.