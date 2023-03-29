Amsterdam launches a campaign to discourage tourists from planning drug and alcohol fuelled parties

Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, launched a new campaign called ‘Stay Away’ on March 28th to discourage tourists, especially young British men, from planning drug and alcohol-fueled parties in the city. The campaign targets those who want to visit Amsterdam to ‘go wild’ and engage in nuisance behavior. The campaign will initially start in Great Britain and is aimed at men between 18 and 35 years old.

The Amsterdam City Council has been trying to curb rowdy behavior, such as stag parties, for a long time, especially near the red light area where sex workers operate. The council has announced that people searching for terms such as ‘stag party Amsterdam’ or ‘pub crawl Amsterdam’ will be shown warning advertisements, which will highlight the risks and consequences of anti-social behavior, including fines, arrest, criminal records, hospitalization, and health issues.

The campaign will also be expanded to potential nuisance-causing visitors from the Netherlands and other EU countries in the coming year. In February, Amsterdam announced a ban on smoking cannabis in the red light district, along with further restrictions on alcohol consumption and earlier closures for cafes, bars, and sex clubs. The city council has been trying to move legal prostitution outside its famed red light district due to complaints from residents about crime and often rowdy behavior.

According to a report by AFP, two out of three proposed locations for the huge new brothel are near the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) purpose-built headquarters in a business district on the southern outskirts of Amsterdam. The EMA expressed extreme concern about this proposal in March, stating that it could create safety, security, and nuisance issues for staff and visiting delegates, who often have to leave late in the evening. The regulator said that the change of the red light district’s location is motivated by concerns of nuisance, drug-dealing, drunkenness, and disorderly behavior.

In summary, the ‘Stay Away’ campaign in Amsterdam aims to discourage tourists, particularly young British men, from engaging in anti-social behavior and excessive drug and alcohol abuse in the city. The campaign will start in Great Britain, with plans to expand to other countries. Additionally, the city council has implemented several measures to curb nuisance behavior, including a ban on smoking cannabis in the red light district, restrictions on alcohol consumption, and earlier closures for bars, cafes, and sex clubs. The council is also looking to move legal prostitution outside the red light district due to concerns of crime and disorderly behavior.