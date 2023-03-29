AP wants to build homes for all those in need, says CM to G20 delegates

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy told G20 delegates in Hyderabad that the AP government aimed to build homes for every needy family in the state. At the conclusion of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting held in Visakhapatnam on the first day of the grand events, the Chief Minister interacted with the delegates and participated in the gala dinner he hosted at the venue on the Vizag beach road. The chief minister told foreign delegates that the state is in the process of constructing 22 lakh homes for the homeless with all necessary infrastructure also gave 30 lakh people house sites after we took power. He urged the delegates to propose ideas for building sustainable cities and towns. A roundtable of international organizations discussed infrastructure taxonomies as part of the meeting. Over 13 experts debated the role of infrastructure definitions and taxonomies in improving data-driven decisions. Experts from the UNDP, OECD, IMF, ADB, and EBRD took part in the event. Representatives from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) and the UK’s Office for National Statistics presented case studies on how to improve national infrastructure spending.