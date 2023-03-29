Bombay High Court refuses to grant Mamata Banerjee relief in the national anthem row

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday denied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee any relief in a complaint seeking action against her for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem at an event here in 2022. A single bench of Justice Amit Borkar dismissed Banerjee’s application challenging a sessions court order from January 2023 remanding the case to the magistrate’s court for enquiry and summons issuance. Banerjee argued in her application that the sessions court should have quashed the entire complaint rather than just the summons. However, Justice Borkar noted that the sessions court’s order was illegal and that the HC did not need to intervene. A magistrate’s court summoned Banerjee in March 2022 on the complaint of activist Vivekanand Gupta, who claimed that during a public function at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, Banerjee began singing the National Anthem while sitting, then stood up and sang two verses before abruptly stopping and leaving the venue.