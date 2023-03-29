Congress Workers Protesting Rahul Gandhi Disqualification Detained in Delhi

On Tuesday evening, a group of Congress leaders and party workers were detained near the Red Fort while attempting to march to Town Hall in protest of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, according to officials. A senior police officer confirmed that several protesters had been detained.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had announced a protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall, with Congress MPs participating in the ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ at 7 pm, carrying torches during the demonstration. The party has made it clear that it intends to take to the streets to protest Gandhi’s disqualification and raise public awareness of the issue.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24 following his sentencing to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The Congress is now rallying behind him, and this protest is one of several actions the party has planned to support him.