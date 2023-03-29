HC accepts Swaraj’s plea against Babu’s use of religious symbols to seek votes

The Kerala High Court has ruled that the petition filed by CPM leader M Swaraj, which challenges the election of K Babu from the Tripunithura assembly constituency, will be considered.

The court refused to accept the claim that Babu threatened voters by saying that they would face the wrath of Lord Ayyappa if they did not vote for him. However, the court accepted the plea that Babu used his photo along with Lord Ayappa’s picture in pamphlets seeking votes.

Justice P G Ajith Kumar, who presided over the single bench, issued the order. Babu had requested the court to dismiss Swaraj’s plea, but this order was a setback for him.

Additionally, the court directed Babu to file a counter-affidavit in the case. Swaraj filed the petition with the High Court, requesting the cancellation of the 2021 election in the Tripunithura constituency, which Babu, the UDF candidate, won.