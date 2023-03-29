Kumarakom’s G20 delegates to be served with edible plates and straws

The upcoming G20 Sherpa meeting, which will be held from March 30 to April 2 at Kumarakom in Kerala, will introduce a number of eco-friendly initiatives. Among them are edible plates and straws, made from powdered chaff of wheat and rice powder respectively. These plates can be eaten after a meal or discarded under a plant, where they will turn into manure in 30 days. The owner of the firm Vir Naturals Private Limited, Vinayakumar Balakrishnan, is the sole manufacturer of these products in the world, and markets them under the brand name ‘Thooshan.’ The G20 meet in Kumarakom is all set to discuss the issue of sustainable development, and the plates and straws are a prime example of sustainable manufacturing.

Vinayakumar first encountered the plate made of wheat chaff during a journey and contacted the Polish firm, the sole producer at that time, expressing his willingness for a joint project in India. However, the Polish company rejected Vinayakumar’s request, so he launched his own firm at the INKEL Business Park at Angamaly in Kerala. It took another four years to develop the technical know-how, which was done by the CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research). The plates and straws are now being manufactured using robotic technology.

The eco-friendly straws are being created with dust which normally goes to waste when rice is powdered. ‘The current daily production of plates is only 1,000, and we are unable to export the item even when there is a demand,’ said Vinayakumar. ‘For the G20 meet at Kumarakom, our firm has supplied 3,500 plates and straws.’

The main venue of the meet at KTDC resort is spruced up with natural materials such as bamboo and jute, totally avoiding plastic. Seven houseboats have been brought to Kumarakom from Alappuzha to take delegates staying in some resorts to the main venue at KTDC. ‘Around half of the participants will reach the main venue by road and rest by houseboats,’ said Kottayam District Police Chief K Karthik.