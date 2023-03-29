Stay Healthy: Avoid These Common Juice Mistakes That Hinder Your Health Goals

Juicing is a popular way of incorporating fruits and vegetables into your diet. It’s a convenient and easy way to consume essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. However, there are some common mistakes people make while making juice that can reduce its nutritional value and taste.

Here are some of the most common mistakes people make while making juice:

Not washing the fruits and vegetables properly: Washing the fruits and vegetables properly is essential before making juice. It helps to remove any dirt, debris, or bacteria present on the surface. Failing to wash them correctly can lead to contamination of the juice and can cause foodborne illnesses.

Using the wrong type of juicer: There are two types of juicers: centrifugal and masticating. Centrifugal juicers are faster and more affordable, but they tend to produce more heat, which can affect the nutrient content and shelf life of the juice. Masticating juicers are slower, more expensive, but produce better quality juice with higher nutrient content. Choosing the wrong type of juicer can affect the quality of the juice.

Not balancing the ingredients: Juicing is all about balance. Too much fruit can increase the sugar content, while too many vegetables can make the juice too bitter. It’s essential to balance the ingredients and choose the right combination of fruits and vegetables to ensure the juice tastes great and has the necessary nutrients.

Not removing the seeds: Some fruits, like apples and pears, have seeds that can be toxic if ingested in large quantities. Removing the seeds before juicing is essential to avoid any health issues.

Not consuming the juice immediately: Freshly made juice has the highest nutritional value and tastes better. It’s essential to consume the juice immediately after making it as it can quickly lose its nutritional value.