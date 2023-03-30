Former Google scientist predicts that humans will become immortal by 2029

The phrase’You won’t live forever’ is commonly used to remind people of the inevitable end of life for humans and other living beings on Earth. However, this phrase may soon become obsolete as humanity moves towards achieving immortality, according to a prediction made by former Google scientist Ray Kurzweil.

Kurzweil, whose predictions have been correct over 85 percent of the time, believes that humans will become immortal by 2029 as a result of advancements in genetics, nanotechnology, and robotics. In a recent YouTube video, Kurzweil explained how nanotechnology could be used to keep cells and tissues healthy and prevent lethal diseases.

Kurzweil’s prediction is based on his belief that an AI will pass a Turing Test, exhibiting intelligence equivalent to that of a human, by 2029. He also predicts that by 2045, humans will merge with artificial intelligence, which will lead to a billion-fold increase in effective intelligence.

Kurzweil’s predictions have been correct in the past, including his prediction that the world’s best chess player would lose to a computer by 2000 and that most of the world would have access to high-bandwidth wireless internet by 2010.

He also predicted that by 1999, a laptop worth $1000 would have more storage capacity than the human brain.

Kurzweil’s prediction of human immortality has significant implications for the future of human civilization. However, it remains to be seen whether his prediction will come true. Regardless of the outcome, Kurzweil’s work highlights the potential for technology to transform the way we live and interact with the world around us.