India records highest Covid cases in six months with 3,016 new infections

The Union health ministry reported a surge of 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases in India in a single day, the highest tally in almost six months. This increase takes the active cases to 13,509, while the country’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 5,30,862 with 14 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.73%, with a weekly positivity rate of 1.71%. The total number of infections in India is 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692), with a recovery rate of 98.78% and a case fatality rate of 1.19%. The health ministry’s website reported that 220.65 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

In comparison, a total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year. The active cases now comprise only 0.03% of the total infections, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,41,68,321. Three of the latest fatalities were reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi, and one reported by Himachal Pradesh, with eight reconciled by Kerala.