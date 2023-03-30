Kharge calls Rahul’s disqualification ‘darkest day’ in Indian democracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his disappointment on Thursday with the decision of the Lok Sabha secretariat to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Kharge called the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha the ‘darkest day in Indian democracy’ while taking a dig at the BJP. He alleged that the BJP government ‘manipulated’ the entire process beginning from the filing of the defamation case against Gandhi, for his remarks during an election campaign speech back in 2019 in Kolar, Karnataka, and ending with his disqualification on the very next day of his conviction.

Kharge spoke about the manipulations of the BJP government, saying that ‘such actions are condemnable, destroy the democratic norms of our country and push us towards a dictatorial regime’. He added that the timeline of the whole case would make it clearer to understand the manipulations.

Kharge made these remarks at the inauguration of the year-long centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a renaissance movement against untouchability linked to temple access. The satyagraha was a non-violent agitation for access to the prohibited public environs of the Vaikom Temple in the Kingdom of Travancore, which began on March 30, 1924, and ended on November 23, 1925.