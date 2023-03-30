KPCC’s Vaikom Satyagraha centenary meet to be inaugurated by Kharge today

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is celebrating the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a significant event in the movement for temple access for all, on Thursday. This event will be held at the “beach” on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, and it will be the first function of Mallikarjun Kharge in Kerala after becoming the all-India Congress president. The state government is also organizing an official celebration on Saturday, which will be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin.

The KPCC has made elaborate arrangements for the event. The entire lakeside has been adorned with the tricolour, and a massive stage and temporary hall have been constructed. Vaikom town is also decorated with pictures of various freedom fighters. Five processions from different parts of the state have already arrived in Vaikom, with the one from Alappuzha expected to reach later on Thursday. The celebrations are a testament to the legacy of the Vaikom Satyagraha, which fought for the rights of all individuals to access temples regardless of their caste or creed.