Lalit Modi plans legal action against Rahul Gandhi in London

The aftermath of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems never-ending. A BJP leader has filed a case against Rahul Gandhi in Patna, and now former chief of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, has announced his intention to sue Rahul Gandhi in a UK court over his 2019 Modi remarks. Lalit Modi expressed his eagerness to watch Rahul Gandhi make a fool of himself.

This announcement by Lalit Modi comes days after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail for his comments in 2019, and Lalit Modi also threatened to take legal action against him for the same remarks. In a 2019 election rally, Rahul Gandhi had questioned, ‘how come all thieves have the common surname Modi?’

In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi refuted the claim of being a fugitive of justice and said that he has never been convicted of any crime. He further added that he has created ‘the greatest sporting event in this world’ that has generated nearly 100 billion dollars and that his family has done more for India than the Gandhi-Nehru family.