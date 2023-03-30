MK Stalin criticizes FSSAI’s directive to KMF over Hindi labeling of curd in Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took to Twitter to condemn the imposition of Hindi even in labelling of food products like curd. He stated that such brazen disregard will ensure those responsible are banished from South forever.

Stalin’s tweet came after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directed Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to label curd as ‘dahi’ prominently and use the Kannada equivalent for curd ‘mosaru’ in brackets.

The FSSAI clarification on labelling curd came after Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka milk federations sought usage of local names on the curd sachets. The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation has also been told by FSSAI that to Tamil words ‘tair’ or ‘tayir’ could be used in brackets.

The KMF is a dairy cooperative from Karnataka, India, which sells milk products and other milk products under the brand name Nandini. It is a federation of milk producers under the ownership of Ministry of Cooperation, Government of Karnataka.