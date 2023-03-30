Rahul Gandhi summoned to appear in Patna court

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to appear before a court in Patna on April 12 for a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

This comes a week after Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail and disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha over his remarks on the Modi surname by a Surat court.

The Congress has expressed solidarity with Gandhi and accused the Centre of acting hastily to disqualify him from the Lok Sabha. Sources have stated that a petition challenging Gandhi’s conviction and sentencing by the Surat court is ready, which will be filed before the Surat sessions court soon.

Congress leaders have held press meets in support of Gandhi and posted pictures on social media offering their houses to him since he has been evicted from his official bungalow in Delhi.