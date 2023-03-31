According to a recent announcement, the first- and second-year higher secondary equivalency examinations and the second-year supplementary exam will be conducted from May 20 to 25. The examination fee for regular candidates who are not availing practicals is Rs 600 for both years. However, for those availing practicals in the second year, the fee is Rs 700. The fee for a supplementary paper is Rs 500 each.

For candidates who wish to obtain the first-year certificate, the fee is Rs 100, and for the second year, it is Rs 150 (including migration). However, candidates taking Supplementary examinations need to pay only Rs 100.

Students can pay the fees without any fine until April 5. If the fee is paid between April 6 and April 12, a fine of Rs 20 will be imposed. The last date for paying the fee with a fine of Rs 1,000 is April 18.

The equivalency course is for those who could not complete the higher secondary course or write the public examination, and it lasts for two years. If you need more information, you can visit the official website at www.dhsekerala.gov.in.