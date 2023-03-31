Chennai Arts Academy Sexual Harassment: MK Stalin Pledges Action

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has pledged to take action regarding any complaints of sexual harassment at Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation, an esteemed arts and cultural academy. This comes after around 200 students held a protest over alleged harassment by four male faculty members.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also faced criticism for dismissing the complaints. NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, made an unscheduled visit to the campus and asked students to publicly recount incidents of harassment, prompting further anger from protesters. Survivors have reported abuse such as sexual messaging, low grades, and a lack of opportunities. Director Revathi Ramachandran has claimed that anyone involved in ‘unsavoury activity’ will be punished. The scandal has shaken the institution and its alumni, who are calling for a thorough investigation. Singer TM Krishna has spoken out against the academy’s handling of the issue, emphasising the importance of creating an atmosphere in which survivors feel safe to speak out.