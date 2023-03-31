Burglary at Vijay Yesudas’ home results in theft of 60 sovereigns of gold.

Chennai-based singer and actor, Vijay Yesudas, fell victim to a house burglary resulting in the theft of 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery. The incident was reported by the Yesudas family on Thursday night, and suspicions were raised regarding the servants at the house. The Abhiramapuram police have initiated an investigation, and details including background and history of the servants are being collected, as informed by the police. Speaking on the incident, a police official said, ‘We are working on a few leads and will make sure the culprits are caught soon.’

In recent days, a similar incident occurred at the house of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya. In that case, a servant and her husband were arrested. It remains unclear whether the two incidents are linked, but the police have not ruled out the possibility of a connection. The Yesudas family is hopeful that the police will solve the case and bring the culprits to justice.