Elon Musk surpasses former US president Barack Obama to become the user with the most followers on Twitter

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has become the user with the most followers on the social media platform, surpassing former US president Barack Obama. According to a report by Guinness World Records, five months after purchasing the microblogging site for $44 billion, Musk has gained more than 133 million followers on Twitter. Previously, Barack Obama held the record since 2020.

The report noted that ‘Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users, meaning around 30 per cent follow Musk’. Meanwhile, data tracker Social Blade revealed that Obama and singer Justin Bieber lost over 2,68,585 and 1,18,950 followers, respectively, in the previous 30 days.

Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter has undoubtedly contributed to his meteoric rise in follower count. The Verge reported that last June, Musk reached 100 million users, and in the months since, that figure has only increased.

Musk often uses his account to announce various changes coming to Twitter while sharing random and occasionally offensive memes. In addition, he has polled his followers on important issues such as whether to reinstate Donald Trump on the site and whether he should step down as Twitter’s CEO.

In a highly-publicized deal last year, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for about $44 billion. As soon as he started in his new role, he made a number of changes, including firing other top executives and the company’s previous CEO, Parag Agrawal, as his first action. Musk also introduced a number of changes to the company’s work culture to create his ‘Twitter 2.0,’ and warned workers to expect challenging working conditions.