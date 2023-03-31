Kalakshetra closed down; students protested for action against a teacher accused of sexual harassment

Kalakshetra Foundation was closed down on Thursday following a student protest against the institute’s failure to take action against a dance teacher accused of sexual harassment by several female students. Students have been given two days to vacate their hostels. Since the morning, students have sat in silent protest under a banyan tree on campus, demanding that the accused teacher be immediately suspended. Later that evening, the students marched from the campus to the Thiruvanmayur road, chanting We want justice.

According to the students, the institute’s director, Revathi Ramachandran, arrived at the protest site and tried unsuccessfully to persuade them to call off the strike. The students’ protest came a day after the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, visited the campus on Wednesday to inquire about the sexual harassment allegations that have rocked the institute for the past few days. The students claim they were not given the opportunity to speak with the NCW chairperson.