Kerala objects to Center’s proposal of raising women’s marriage age to 21

The Kerala Government has voiced its opposition to the Centre’s plan to increase the minimum legal age for marriage of women from 18 to 21 years. The State argued that if a woman can vote at 18 years old, it is unreasonable to ask her to wait until she is 21 to get married. In addition, the State noted that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act already sets 18 years as the minimum age for consensual sexual relations.

The Women’s Commission had previously directed the State Women and Child Development Department to express its view on the proposed bill to raise the marriageable age of women to 21 years. The matter was discussed in detail within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and the State’s official position on the issue was conveyed to the Commission.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha in December 2021. The Bill seeks to establish uniformity in the marriageable age of men and women. Currently, the Bill is with the Parliament Standing Committee, and it will come into effect only after being passed by both houses of Parliament and getting notified.

Several political parties, including Congress, CPM, CPI, and the Muslim League, have opposed the proposed legal amendment. The Muslim League, in particular, has objected to the amendment, arguing that it goes against the Muslim Personal Law.