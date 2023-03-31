Malayalis flock to buy cheap alcohol at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border amidst illegal liquor sales

An illegal mini bar in Govindapuram, located on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, has been witnessing a rush of customers, primarily Keralites, who are purchasing liquor at lower prices. This establishment is targeted towards Malayali farmers living in the border region and is attracting a considerable number of women as well.

Despite reports suggesting that the Excise Department is not checking the liquor that crosses the border without authorization, the number of people visiting the bar is likely to increase further due to the recent hike in alcohol prices in Kerala. However, there is no assurance regarding the quality of the liquor being sold at this bar.

Sales at the shop reportedly double on dry days, and individuals can purchase liquor without bills and cross the border without any consequences. It is alleged that the police and officials are deliberately ignoring the law that allows the excise to seize liquor that crosses the border illegally.