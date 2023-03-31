PM Modi meets team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ and praises the Oscar-winning documentary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the team behind ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ a documentary that became the first Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards, noting that its cinematic brilliance has garnered global attention and acclaim. The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, is India’s first win in the Documentary Short category, exploring the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary. Modi met some of the people involved in the Tamil documentary, including Gonsalves and Monga.

The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud, Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures with the team and their Oscar trophies.

At the 95th Academy Awards, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ made history by becoming the first Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.