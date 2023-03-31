Recovery of banned meat triggers violence in village in Jharkhand

The police used lathi charges to disperse the angry mob that had become violent following the discovery of beef at Bhurkunda Badi under the Nirsa police station in Dhanbad on Thursday during the Ram Navami celebrations. Police allegedly used force against the villagers after they began throwing stones at officers who were attempting to free the youth from villager custody. Three police officers and at least six other people suffered injuries in the incident. Three police cars were also vandalised by the mob.

Nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands, so it is a regrettable incident. According to SP (Rural) Reeshma Ramesan, the investigation is ongoing and is taking into account all relevant factors. Following the villagers’ morning recovery of beef and a head of cattle that had been butchered from Nasarudding Ansari’s home, tension persisted. After the villagers heard the news, they gathered and began throwing stones at Anasari’s home. They also set fire to anything they found outside the home. Nasaruddin and his family left the house when they realised how serious the situation was, but the villagers caught his son Shahabudding Ansari and tied him to a tree. Allegations were being made that they did it with the intent to offend Hindus on the day that Ram Navmi is observed nationwide.