Temporary shelter camp for immigrants

The Manipur government has asked Chandel district officials to set up a shelter camp in Gamphazol village for people fleeing strife-torn Myanmar. Letpao Haokip, Minister of Tribal Affairs and Hill Development, told officials to set up a temporary shelter camp and construct a barbed fencing around the camp during his visit to Gamphazol village on Thursday. Haokip was recently appointed as the head of the newly formed Cabinet Sub-Committee by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The sub-committee also includes Law Minister Thounaojam Basanta Singh and Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbow Newmai. Later, Haokip told the media that construction of a temporary shelter camp has begun where the immigrants will be provided with food, medicines, and other necessities. Meanwhile, Mayanglambam Rajkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Chandel District, told PTI that We are currently in the process of verifying the immigrants. We anticipate 400-600 Myanmar immigrants seeking refuge in the Chandel district, but we cannot provide an exact figure because official work is ongoing. Following a coup, the Myanmar military took over the country in February 2021. Manipur and Myanmar share a 390-kilometer international border.