According to ICAR, untimely rains and hailstorms damage 20% of the country’s mango crop

According to senior ICAR officials, the country’s mango crop has been damaged by up to 20% due to late rains, hailstorms, and strong winds. Many mango growers reported significant damage in North India as a result of hailstorms and thunderstorms. India is a major mango-growing country, accounting for nearly 42% of global production. Unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and gusty winds caused by the western disturbance have impacted both food grain and horticultural crops in some parts of the country in recent days.

The first untimely rains did not cause damage, but subsequent rains and hailstorms have severely harmed the mango crop. As of now, we estimate total damage to be around 20% A K Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticulture) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), stated Mango crop losses have been more frequent in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s leading mango-producing state. According to him, the expected mango crop loss in North India alone is about 30%, while the damage in South India is less than 8%. However, new data from states is awaited, he added.