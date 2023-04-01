Adani pipeline in Kochi causes chemical leak

On Saturday, a gas pipeline belonging to the Adani Group in Kochi experienced a chemical leak during maintenance work. The pipeline was carrying butyl mercaptan, a colorless liquid used as an odorant for natural gas. The leak caused a pungent odor to spread throughout the Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Edappally, and CUSAT areas of Ernakulam district.

The strong, garlic-like odor caused health difficulties for some residents who inhaled the chemical during the night. In response to these reports, the company issued a statement clarifying that the chemical is not toxic. n-Butyl mercaptan is also used as a solvent and a chemical intermediate.

The incident raises concerns about the safety of pipelines and the potential risks associated with transporting chemicals. Adani Group has not yet released a statement on the cause of the leak or any measures they plan to take to prevent future incidents.