CMs Stalin and Pinarayi to visit town today for Vaikom Satyagraha centenary

Vaikom, located in Kottayam district, Kerala, is known for its association with Indian Freedom Movement leaders and the Satyagraha that brought about a social revolution by allowing public access for the ‘untouchables’ in society. The town is now preparing to celebrate the centenary of this historic event, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set to attend.

C K Asha, MLA of Vaikom constituency, expressed her gratitude to MK Stalin for accepting their invite and said that the visit would help the town in revitalizing its major attractions. She also added that they are expecting over 1 lakh people from across the state to take part in the event, which will be held in a temporary auditorium near Vaikom lake.

Asha further stated that necessary security measures have been taken for the chief ministers and other leaders according to protocol. Ahead of the occasion, the Tamil Nadu CM will present floral tributes at the statues of Thanthai Periyar, Mahatma Gandhi, T K Madhavan, and Mannathu Padmanabha Pillai, and may also visit the ancestral house of Janaki Ramachandran at Valiyakavala in the town.

‘This is an important year for Vaikom and everybody is actively involved in commemorating this event, keeping aside all the political differences. The state government as well as the local residents are proud to be a part of this celebration where leaders of national-level parties remind and urge people to stand by the ideologies and purpose of Vaikom Satyagraha,’ said Asha.