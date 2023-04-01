Death toll rises to 23 almost a week since the landslide in Ecuador; rescuers continue to look for 67 missing people

As the search for missing people continues in Ecuador, the death toll from the landslide that occurred almost a week ago has risen to 23, while 67 people remain missing and 37 are injured. Rescue teams have been able to gain access to houses that were previously trapped under large amounts of earth, resulting in the number of dead gradually increasing. In response to the situation, security protocols have been applied to stabilise the ground and facilitate search and rescue work, including the use of machinery.

According to Reuters, Ecuador’s disaster agency had issued a warning in February about the potential danger of a landslide in a 247-hectare (610-acre) area in Alausi, which was partly included in the area affected by the recent landslide. On Friday, authorities in other Andean provinces were also alerted to the possibility of floods and landslides.

The landslide, which occurred in the province of Chimborazo, hit the town of Alausi on Sunday, affecting at least 850 people and destroying 57 buildings. Heavy rains caused significant damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in the area.

As rescue teams continue to search for missing people, the disaster has highlighted the need for preventive measures in landslide-prone areas. The tragedy in Ecuador underscores the devastating impact of natural disasters and the importance of disaster management strategies to minimise the loss of life and damage to infrastructure.