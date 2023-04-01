Dr. Saji Gopinath appointed as in-charge VC of KTU by Governor

Governor Arif Muhammed Khan has resolved his dispute with the Kerala Government by appointing Dr. Saji Gopinath as the temporary Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Technological University (KTU). The appointment comes after Dr. Ciza Thomas’s retirement. The Governor issued an order appointing Dr. Gopinath, who was among the three recommended by the State, including Technical Education Director Dr. T P Baiju Bhai and Senior professor Dr. Abdul Nassar. Dr. Gopinath is currently serving as the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Digital University. He will take charge of the post on April 1.

In a statement, Governor Khan stated, ‘I am happy to have resolved the issue, and I am confident that Dr. Gopinath will use his expertise and experience to take KTU to new heights.’ The appointment of Dr. Gopinath as the temporary Vice-Chancellor is expected to bring stability to the KTU, which has been without a permanent Vice-Chancellor for more than a year.

The Governor had requested the Government to suggest names for the position after Dr. Ciza’s retirement. The Higher Education Principal Secretary submitted a panel of three names for consideration, and Dr. Gopinath’s appointment was made from that panel. Dr. Gopinath’s appointment is expected to provide leadership to the KTU, which has been struggling to manage the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.