Government signs agreement with IIT-Madras to take online classes

While the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council made it mandatory through a notification to promote all students from Class 1-8 of Council schools to the next class without examinations, the UP Basic Education department also signed a contract with IIT-Madras under project ‘Vidya Shakti’ to teach students of government smart schools in Varanasi online. As a pilot project, IIT Madras faculty would begin teaching students from 100 government smart schools in Varanasi online. They will instruct the students in mathematics, science, and English. According to an official source, the project would employ approximately 100 people.

According to official sources, the collaboration is part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s efforts to bring UP government schools on par with the state’s convent schools. The state government began its efforts by sprucing up the infrastructure of government schools through Project Kayakalp, and all facilities are now being arranged to meet smart school standards. We are now able to arrange smart classes in the majority of schools, said Arvind Pathak, the basic education officer.