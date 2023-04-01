Heatwaves likely to hit from April to June

Between the months of April and June, the majority of India, with the exception of the South Peninsular region and a few areas of the Northwest, is likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Saturday. According to the IMD, a greater percentage of Central India, East India, and Northwest India are likely to experience heatwave days during the three months. According to the IMD’s seasonal outlook, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, north Chhattisgarh, western Maharashtra, Gujarat, and some areas of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana will likely experience above-average heatwave days in April.

IMD added that the minimum temperatures are likely to stay normal to below normal in the majority of the nation in April, with the exception of a few areas in Northwest, Central, and East India. Furthermore, April will probably experience typical rainfall (on average) (at the range of 88-112 per cent of LPA). East, Northeast, and some areas along India’s west coast are likely to experience below-average rainfall, while the majority of Northwest, Central, and Peninsular India will experience normal to above-average rainfall.