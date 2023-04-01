Maoists disperse in Jharkhand with a sizable explosives cache

A squad of the CPI (Maoists) decamped with enormous quantities of explosives and detonators from a godown of a private company that provides explosives for mining activities in Jharkhand, despite government claims that Maoist incidents have decreased.

A week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that incidents of Maoist violence have decreased by 76% since their peak in 2010, along with the number of fatalities, the incident occurred close to Parambaljori village in the Kolhan jungles under the Noamundi police station in West Singhbhum. The operation was carried out on Thursday, a day when Ram Navami was widely celebrated in Jharkhand and the entire police force was occupied keeping the peace. Around 30 Maoists, according to the police, flew over the godown around 10 p.m. and overpowered the guard stationed there before fleeing with an unknown quantity of explosives and detonators. The operation was carried out on Thursday, a day when Ram Navami was widely celebrated in Jharkhand and the entire police force was occupied keeping the peace. Around 30 Maoists, according to the police, flew over the godown around 10 p.m. and overpowered the guard stationed there before fleeing with an unknown quantity of explosives and detonators. The godown contained approximately 500 electric detonators and 6,500 non-electric detonators, according to company employees, but the precise number could only be determined after learning the specifics of the stock register of the business. The SP stated, The process of filing a FIR is underway and will be registered after ascertaining the precise number of stocks available there.