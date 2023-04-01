Sanjay Raut Claims Gangster Threatened His Life with an AK-47

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that he received death threats through text messages on his mobile phone from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The messages threatened to kill him with an AK-47 if they met in Delhi. Raut informed the Mumbai police about the threat on Friday night. ‘I received a threat on my phone, and I have informed the police about it. But this government is not serious. I was threatened earlier as well, but the state’s Home Minister called it a stunt,’ he said, further adding that the state is not serious about the security of opposition leaders. The police have arrested one person in connection with the threat and are interrogating them.

In response to the threat, Sanjay Raut expressed that it doesn’t bother him, and he didn’t write any letter when his security was withdrawn. Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace the number from which Raut received the threat message. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in a Punjab jail, is known for his alleged involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and for threatening the singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, and actor Salman Khan.