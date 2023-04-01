Social media platform Twitter makes some of its computer code public

On Friday (March 31), Twitter, the social media platform, made a portion of its computer code public. This code is responsible for the platform’s content recommendation system, which is used to suggest tweets to users. By making some of the code public, users and programmers will have the opportunity to study how the algorithm works and suggest modifications to improve it.

Twitter said that it uploaded the code to two repositories on the code-sharing platform Github. This includes the source code for many parts of Twitter, including the recommendations algorithm that determines the tweets that users see on their timeline. However, the repositories do not include the code that powers the platform’s ad recommendations.

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, had previously hinted at revealing Twitter’s source code. After he took over the platform last year, many Twitter users asked him repeatedly about this. Musk had earlier stated that making the code transparent would lead to higher trust among users and faster improvements to the product.

Musk took over Twitter last year after a lengthy process. There were concerns that under his leadership, Twitter might lose revenue, as advertisers would leave the platform. The mass layoffs that Musk carried out after his acquisition raised questions about the stability of the platform and the company itself. Since then, Twitter has reported a significant decline in its ad revenue.