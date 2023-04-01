Textile Shop in Kozhikode Engulfed by Massive Fire, Two Cars Destroyed

On Saturday morning, a major fire erupted at Jayalakshmi Silks located on Kallayi Road. The fire brigade quickly responded, with fifteen units rushing to the spot to douse the flames. The fire started on the top floor of the textile shop at around 6 am. While the initial investigation has attributed the cause of the fire to a short circuit, the exact reason is yet to be determined. The fire outside the building has been brought under control, but the flames continue to blaze inside the shop.

Fortunately, since the fire started before the shop opened, there were no casualties. However, two cars parked outside the store were gutted by the fire.

The presence of highly flammable materials such as textiles and plastic covers poses a risk of the fire spreading. The firefighters are doing their best to prevent the fire from spreading further. According to a statement by the fire department, ‘The situation is still critical, and it may take a few more hours to fully extinguish the fire.’